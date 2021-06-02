WATCH: Brawl Between Four Women Erupts On Busy Marsa Road As Vehicles Forced To Stop
A fight between at least four women erupted in the middle of a busy road in Marsa yesterday.
In footage sent to Lovin Malta, cars and motorcyclists are forced to stop and swerve as two women tussle with each other on the ground as a third woman attempts to intervene while shouting to “leave her alone”.
A fourth woman joins in soon after, with the four battling it out in plain sight of everyone. At one point, one woman is seen being pulled across the ground by one or two others.
The video, which was filmed yesterday evening, was said to be filmed near Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa.
A police spokesperson told Lovin Malta that a fight was reported yesterday at around 3.30pm in Cannon Road, Qormi; however, all individuals involved in the fight had left the scene before police arrived, they said.
It is not confirmed whether that fight involved four women, or whether it was the same incident as filmed above.
Have you ever seen anything like this on Maltese roads?