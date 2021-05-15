WATCH: Building Housing Al Jazeera And AP In Gaza City Destroyed By Israeli Strike 

A building that housed the offices of international media companies Al Jazeera and Associated Press in Gaza city has been turned to rubble after being hit by an Israeli airstrike.

Footage of the strike shows the 13-storey Jala Tower building crumbling to pieces after being hit by a rocket.

It isn’t clear whether anyone was injured in the strike. Residents of the building were informed about the impending airstrike by the Israeli army roughly an hour and half before.