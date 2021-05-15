WATCH: Building Housing Al Jazeera And AP In Gaza City Destroyed By Israeli Strike
A building that housed the offices of international media companies Al Jazeera and Associated Press in Gaza city has been turned to rubble after being hit by an Israeli airstrike.
Footage of the strike shows the 13-storey Jala Tower building crumbling to pieces after being hit by a rocket.
It isn’t clear whether anyone was injured in the strike. Residents of the building were informed about the impending airstrike by the Israeli army roughly an hour and half before.
Jewad Mehdi, the owner of the tower, told the AFP that an Isreali intelligence officer had refused a request for an additional ten minutes to allow journalists to retrieve their equipment before being forced to leave.
The two countries, who have been locked in a decades-long conflict, have seen tensions flare over the past week following a controversial court decision to evict Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, a neighbourhood in East Jerusalem.
Initial clashes, including some inside mosques such as the al-Aqsa Mosque and other religious sites, saw over 300 people injured. In response, Hamas, a fundamentalist organisation, shot over 400 rockets into Israel, killing two people and injuring 70.
Israel retaliated with air strikes of its own in Gaza, with the death toll now at 139, with over 1,000 wounded.
