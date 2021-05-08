WATCH: Car Catches Fire In Sliema Causing Damage To Nearby Building

A car caught on fire in Sliema during the early hours of the morning, causing damage to a nearby building.

The Honda Jazz went up in flames at around 5:20 am on Triq George Borg Olivier, according to a police report.

The Civil Protection Department arrived on site and extinguished the flames but not before it caused damage to a nearby building.

No one was hurt during the incident and there is currently no suspicion of foul play.

However, police investigations are ongoing.

This is the second car to catch fire this week, the first happening on Triq Carlo Manche in Gżira in Gżira on Monday.

