WATCH: Car Dragged Through Length Of Qormi Valley As Floodwater Crashes Through Windows
A black car was dragged the length of Qormi Valley as huge amounts of storm water created currents strong enough to move the vehicle.
In several videos filmed by a number of Qormi residents, the car can be seen making its way down the valley. At one point, its rear windscreen collapses, and within minutes the boot of the car is opened and water is flooding in.
@lovinmaltaofficialThe dramatic moment a car got dragged down Qormi and submerged in rainwater 👀 ##fyp ##fypmalta ##malta ##lovinmalta ##qormi ##storm ##flooding♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Several angles to the car’s watery journey were shared online.
@josephmizzi0Omg car in the river holy mother♬ Oh No – Kreepa
One video showing some men dragging a large item shows the vehicle floating down the valley in the background.
Malta was battered today as heavy storms flooded streets across the island.
The army was called in to rescue stranded people as police intervened on the road as motorists faced severe challenges to arrive at their destination.
Have you ever seen anything like this in Malta?