WATCH: Car Ends Up In Spinola Bay Sea After Driver ‘Followed Google Maps’

A vehicle slipped into the sea last night in Spinola Bay.

Police were called to the scene as the car, a Honda Accord, became waterlogged and slid to the end of a ramp in Xatt is-Sajjieda.

In the footage, one person – the driver – can be seen leaving the vehicle as it slid slowly into the sea.

No one was injured last night when a Honda Accord ended up sliding into Xatt Spinola

One witness on the scene told Lovin Malta that the driver said he had ended up driving into the sea because he was following a route on Google Maps.

Police told Lovin Malta that no one was injured in the incident, and that a tow truck was called in to remove the vehicle shortly afterwards. No public infrastructure was damaged.

Have you ever seen anything like this in Malta?

