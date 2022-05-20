Car Crashes Into Pavement Dropping Pole Onto Beach At St Julian’s

Footage sent to Lovin Malta has shown the aftermath of a car that lost control and hit a pole that landed on a beach below.

The accident was born of a handbrake malfunction that led to the car rolling down the hill and eventually colliding with the lamp post, police have confirmed.

The driver – a 54-year-old Swieqi resident – has been rushed to the hospital after the accident, but his condition is presently unknown. The vehicle remained on the pavement and was visibly damaged as a result of the collision.