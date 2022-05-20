د . إAEDSRر . س

Car Crashes Into Pavement Dropping Pole Onto Beach At St Julian’s

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Footage sent to Lovin Malta has shown the aftermath of a car that lost control and hit a pole that landed on a beach below.

The accident was born of a handbrake malfunction that led to the car rolling down the hill and eventually colliding with the lamp post, police have confirmed.

The driver – a 54-year-old Swieqi resident – has been rushed to the hospital after the accident, but his condition is presently unknown. The vehicle remained on the pavement and was visibly damaged as a result of the collision.

It collided with a lamp post on the side of the pavement with such force that it fell into the bay below.

One couldn’t help but wonder how different the situation would have been had someone been sitting in that very spot. Thankfully, it wasn’t the case.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Watch: Thor The Maltese Surfing Dog Is Already Killing Summer '22 With An Insane Comeback

You may also love

View All