Car Crashes Into Pavement Dropping Pole Onto Beach At St Julian’s
Footage sent to Lovin Malta has shown the aftermath of a car that lost control and hit a pole that landed on a beach below.
The accident was born of a handbrake malfunction that led to the car rolling down the hill and eventually colliding with the lamp post, police have confirmed.
The driver – a 54-year-old Swieqi resident – has been rushed to the hospital after the accident, but his condition is presently unknown. The vehicle remained on the pavement and was visibly damaged as a result of the collision.
It collided with a lamp post on the side of the pavement with such force that it fell into the bay below.
One couldn’t help but wonder how different the situation would have been had someone been sitting in that very spot. Thankfully, it wasn’t the case.
What do you make of this?