WATCH: Cardona Takes To Instagram To Call Out ‘Rats’ And ‘Snakes’ After Sensational Links To Caruana Galizia Murder Plots

“The virus doesn’t affect rats or snakes, some of you have absolutely nothing to worry about,” Cardona wrote on an Instagram story – with The Thompson Twins’ 1982 hit ‘Lies’ blaring in the background.

Just in case you thought 2021 couldn’t get any weirder, former minister Chris Cardona took Instagram to respond to damning allegations that he was involved in two separate plots to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia… backing track included.

Vince Muscat, who has pleaded guilty for his role in the murder, has told the courts that Cardona allegedly leaked a wealth of information to Alfred Degiorgio, one of the men charged with assassinating Caruana Galizia.

This included details like Caruana Galizia’s whereabouts in the lead-up to her murder and the imminent arrests of Muscat, Degiorgio, and George Degiorgio.

According to Degiorgio, Cardona would message a high-profile lawyer, who in turn would get the information from then-Assistant Commissioner Silvio Valletta.

Meanwhile, Muscat has also claimed that Cardona was part of a plot to assassinate Caruana Galizia in 2015.

Cardona has vociferously denied the claims.

“These are blatant lies and form part of a frame-up plot that was built much before 2017,” Cardona said, referencing an alleged sensational plot from Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri.

This is not the first time Cardona has been featured in the case. He was first thrown in the spotlight after Fenech’s arrest when it emerged that a letter detailing his involvement in the killing was revealed as having been sent to Fenech by Schembri via their mutual doctor.

Meanwhile, Theuma has already detailed an alleged financial relationship between Cardona and Degiorgio, suggesting he used middleman Tony ‘Il-Biglee’ Chetcuti to pass on payment.

He claimed that the relationship with the Degiorgios stretched back a year and included burner phones, family jobs, and a potential cannabis procurement license.

More sensationally, Theuma said that Fenech claimed Cardona was so worried about the murder that he ended up hospitalised after an overdose on pills.

Cardona stepped away from politics in 2020. He had resigned as minister a few months earlier.

