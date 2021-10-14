WATCH: Chaos At University Of Malta As Masters Of Advocacy Students Camp All Night To Secure Their Subjects

Masters of Advocacy students camped all night at the University of Malta to secure their place in elective subjects which accept a limited number of students.

Some law study units have a capping (or numerus clausus) of 25 students, and students were originally told to apply for these subjects on Monday between 1pm and 5pm.

However, Lovin Malta is informed that an administrative error resulted in students getting accepted into these classes on Monday morning.

As law students got wind of how some people had managed to skip the queue, they rushed to campus to sort out the issue.

After some deliberation, the Faculty decided to annul all the Monday morning registrations and tell everyone to apply for their numerus clausus electives on Thursday morning.