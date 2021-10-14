WATCH: Chaos At University Of Malta As Masters Of Advocacy Students Camp All Night To Secure Their Subjects
Masters of Advocacy students camped all night at the University of Malta to secure their place in elective subjects which accept a limited number of students.
Some law study units have a capping (or numerus clausus) of 25 students, and students were originally told to apply for these subjects on Monday between 1pm and 5pm.
However, Lovin Malta is informed that an administrative error resulted in students getting accepted into these classes on Monday morning.
As law students got wind of how some people had managed to skip the queue, they rushed to campus to sort out the issue.
After some deliberation, the Faculty decided to annul all the Monday morning registrations and tell everyone to apply for their numerus clausus electives on Thursday morning.
And with the future of their legal professions hanging in the balance, several students opted for a night of discomfort, sleeping at campus and bringing chairs and coffees to make it easier.
As around 150 students attend the course and numerus clauses elective attendees are selected on a first-come-first-served basis, students stand a real risk of missing out on their desired subject if they’re too late to register.
In comments to NET TV this morning, law student Jordi Farrugia said students are frustrated at the situation and some fighting even broke out overnight, although the situation has since calmed down.
Tag a law student