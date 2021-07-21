WATCH: Chaos Erupts At Sliema Lido As People Jump Walls To Break Into Packed Event

“Luckily, there was an off-duty police officer on site, who helped control the situation… it was a great event and everyone was enjoying it until these guys showed up,” they told Lovin Malta.

Footage of people entering the lido before getting into fights has emerged online, with the management of Medasia’s Playa telling Lovin Malta that police were informed as soon as the incident erupted.

A popular Sliema lido is building a new fence around its perimeter and bulking up security after a violent incident erupted when a number of people broke in to an event held on their premises last night.

“Our security was injured in the scuffle, and we called police three times to come as quickly as possible as it was nearly impossible to handle them.”

At least one man, a 32-year-old from Colombia who lives in Swieqi, was taken to hospital and confirmed to have sustained slight injuries as a result of the incident, police told Lovin Malta. A number of individuals are being spoken to by police, though no one was arrested over the incident.

Increased controls at the entrance to the lido as well as limited capacity seemingly led to rising frustrations in some would-be customers who were not allowed to enter the event.

“We stopped people at the door because the place was at capacity, and they just jumped from the sides without a ticket and all of a sudden it got out of control,” management said. They’ll now be focused on ensuring this kind of incident does not happen again.

Organisers can currently host events of up to 150 people under a number of measures, including temperature checks, strict social distancing and separate tables.

