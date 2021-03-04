WATCH: Charmaine Gauci Defends Schools Staying Open, ‘Children Suffer When They Don’t Go To School’

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has defended the government’s decision to not take schools online, despite a historic rise in COVID-19 measures.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced new mitigation measures, including closing restaurants and harsher fines, virtual learning wasn’t one of them.

Children suffer a lot when they aren’t in school, they suffer when they don’t meet with other children,” she said during tonight’s episode of Popolin.

Malta has recorded its worst week of COVID-19 numbers including 362 new cases today, the most ever found in a single day.

“It’s important that we keep abiding by the mitigation measures in schools because we know they are working… We have to understand that this is an ongoing situation. It has been almost a year with the pandemic and we need to look at all aspects of how it affects people,” she said.

The new COVID-19 measures come just 24 hours after Gauci said that restaurants don’t pose a COVID-19 risk if they follow the rules.

However, that all changed earlier today when Abela announced the new measures, leading some to question Gauci’s role as superintendent and asking if she would resign in the wake of the rise in cases.