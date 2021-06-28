WATCH: Child Victims Of Sexual Abuse Will Have More Time To File Report Under Proposed Changes To Criminal Laws 

Minors who experience sexual abuse will be given an additional five years to come forward and report the crime before the case becomes time-barred under a set of legal amendments being put forward by the Government. The changes were announced by Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis together with Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon during a press conference earlier today. The Bill that is to be presented to Parliament includes changes to various pieces of legislation, with the aim of strengthening safeguards against the abuse of minors.

Zammit Lewis explained that as things stand, crimes involving the abuse of minors can be reported up to 15 years after the victim turns 18. In many cases of child abuse, the victim might be too young to know what is happening to them and so the legal provision is intended to allow such crimes to be reported once the victim reaches adulthood. The proposed changes will see this age increase to 23, meaning that anyone who might have experienced sexual abuse in their childhood will be able to report this up until their 38th birthday. Zammit Lewis said that discussions had taken place with various stakeholders, including NGOs, the police and the Attorney General’s office. He said that while removing the statute of limitations altogether was considered, it was ultimately decided that this wouldn’t be in the interest of the proper administration of justice, adding that a prescription period needed to be retained in order to give legal certainty. Another proposed change is to rape laws, which will be amended in order to allow more discretion to the courts in cases relating to consensual sexual acts taking place between similarly aged individuals, one of whom is just under the age of consent.