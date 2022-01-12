WATCH: Children Saved By Beloved Victor Calvagna Lay Flowers At The Altar During Emotional Funeral
Former child patients who were treated – and in some cases saved – by the heartfelt support and work of Puttinu Cares and Victor Calvagna paid tribute to the man that changed Malta’s approach to ill children.
The funeral for Victor Calvagna, held in Mosta’s Rotunda, saw everyone from Prime Minister Robert Abela to Opposition Leader Bernard Grech appear to pay tribute to the man.
However, it was the young girls and boys who entered the church quietly, carrying wreaths of flowers to lay at the altar, that really brought home the real-life effects Calvagna and his incredible team at Puttinu Cares had on Maltese families.
The funeral saw Mosta’s Rotunda filled with families who personally remember the man who stepped into their lives during some of their darkest hours, bringing joy and hope to some of the most vulnerable members of our society: sick young children.
His unexpected accident and subsequent death over the Christmas and New Year’s period shocked Malta, with many keeping him in their prayers as they spent time with their own loved ones.
You can watch the entire funeral in the livestream below:
