WATCH: Chris Fearne Expects Mask Mandate To Last For ‘A Few Weeks’ Until End Of Christmas Period 

“I know we’re all fed up of the pandemic but the virus hasn’t got fed up and we cannot let our guard down.”

“Because there’s going to be more social activity over the Christmas season and because of the upcoming influenza season, we must wear masks in public for a few weeks until the festivities end and we can boost more people,” Fearne said on ONE TV’s Paperscan yesterday.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has said he expects the new national mask mandate to only last “a few weeks”, until the end of the Christmas period.

Malta imposed a national mask mandate for everyone older than three in all public places yesterday, including when people are walking completely by themselves. People who are caught maskless risk a fine of €100, which can be reduced to €50 if paid before the commencement of legal proceedings.

The country’s last mask mandate lasted over eight months before it was eventually removed in July for vaccinated people by themselves or in groups of two.

Fearne warned that a “perfect storm” is on the horizon given the potential coinciding of the influenza season with the expected arrival of the Omicron variant in Malta.

“A year of low flu numbers, as was the case last year, is usually followed by much bigger numbers the following year so it’s a perfect storm,” he said.

“When you see a storm approaching, you can either wait and see or get your umbrella out. It could be that the storm never comes and you’d have brought your umbrella out for nothing, but if it does come it will be useless bringing our your umbrella after getting wet. We can see the storm coming and we must get ready for it.”

He also hailed the success of Malta’s ongoing booster campaign, stating that its uptake is the highest in Europe. As of Christmas week, people aged 35 and older will be able to apply for the shot.

Do you agree with Malta’s mask mandate?