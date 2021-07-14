د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Chris Peregin Breaks Down Why He’s Leaving Journalism For Politics

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

From deficits in democracy weighing heavy on his mind to seeing a chance to bridge different peoples together, Lovin Malta founder Christian Peregin has explained why he’s made the move to leave the media company he founded to join the Nationalist Party.

In news that sent shockwaves throughout the Maltese political sphere, Peregin, who is openly gay and holds progressive views on a number of issues including cannabis legalisation and abortion access, appeared on Lovin Daily to break down his thought process ahead of this major change.

Lovin Malta founder Chris Peregin made major news with the announcement that he would be leaving Lovin Malta, the…

Posted by Lovin Malta on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Peregin, who will be completely separated from the company by the end of this month, has already stepped away from his editorial role and no longer has any input into Lovin Malta.

Read a message from Lovin Malta’s editorial team in the wake of this departure by following this link.

What do you make of this major move?

READ NEXT: Malta's Sex Offenders List Ineffective Because It Is Too Difficult To Access, Lisa Maria Foundation Says 

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All