WATCH: Chris Peregin Breaks Down Why He’s Leaving Journalism For Politics

From deficits in democracy weighing heavy on his mind to seeing a chance to bridge different peoples together, Lovin Malta founder Christian Peregin has explained why he’s made the move to leave the media company he founded to join the Nationalist Party.

In news that sent shockwaves throughout the Maltese political sphere, Peregin, who is openly gay and holds progressive views on a number of issues including cannabis legalisation and abortion access, appeared on Lovin Daily to break down his thought process ahead of this major change.