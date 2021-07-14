WATCH: Chris Peregin Breaks Down Why He’s Leaving Journalism For Politics
From deficits in democracy weighing heavy on his mind to seeing a chance to bridge different peoples together, Lovin Malta founder Christian Peregin has explained why he’s made the move to leave the media company he founded to join the Nationalist Party.
In news that sent shockwaves throughout the Maltese political sphere, Peregin, who is openly gay and holds progressive views on a number of issues including cannabis legalisation and abortion access, appeared on Lovin Daily to break down his thought process ahead of this major change.
Peregin, who will be completely separated from the company by the end of this month, has already stepped away from his editorial role and no longer has any input into Lovin Malta.
Read a message from Lovin Malta’s editorial team in the wake of this departure by following this link.
