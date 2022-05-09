Watch: Chris Pratt Calls Jurassic World Valletta Scene ‘Most Iconic Action Sequence In A Movie Ever’
World famous actor Chris Pratt has heaped praise on an action scene filmed in Malta and featured in an upcoming blockbuster film.
In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Jurassic Park Dominion lead actor couldn’t stop gushing about the particular sequence.
“It’s essentially the most epic, iconic action sequence maybe you’ve ever seen in a movie, I’m not kidding,” Pratt told Fallon on the show.
View this post on Instagram
“It is a 12 minute action sequence that will just blow you away.”
The clip, first shared by Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech, shows the impact Malta’s location has had on the major film set to be released this year.
Footage of the film had already hit the internet previously, with one particular shot of a scooter-riding man being eaten by a stray dinosaur catching eyes.
Pratt took credit for this scene, saying: “My contribution to it was, I came up with this idea to raffle off a spot in Jurassic World Dominion where somebody for ten dollars could enter and the winner would have the opportunity to be eaten by a dinosaur in the movie.”
View this post on Instagram
Are you hyped to see Malta feature in Jurassic World Dominion?