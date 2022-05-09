Watch: Chris Pratt Calls Jurassic World Valletta Scene ‘Most Iconic Action Sequence In A Movie Ever’

World famous actor Chris Pratt has heaped praise on an action scene filmed in Malta and featured in an upcoming blockbuster film.

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Jurassic Park Dominion lead actor couldn’t stop gushing about the particular sequence.

“It’s essentially the most epic, iconic action sequence maybe you’ve ever seen in a movie, I’m not kidding,” Pratt told Fallon on the show.

“It is a 12 minute action sequence that will just blow you away.”

The clip, first shared by Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech, shows the impact Malta’s location has had on the major film set to be released this year.