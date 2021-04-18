WATCH: Construction Workers In Malta Hang On For Dear Life After Suspended Platform Comes Loose

The men scramble to be hoisted up by other men on the construction site. Luckily, both made it out safely.

Clips sent to Lovin Malta show that ropes suspending the platform to the building had come loose, leaving two men grabbing on to them to ensure that the platform does not come tumbling down, leaving them to certain death.

Shocking videos have emerged of construction workers hanging on for dear life from a perilously assembled construction platform on a development in Malta.

Lovin Malta has sent questions to authorities about the video, which has eerie similarities to a shocking incident in Sliema in 2018 when a worker fell seven storeys to his death.

Figures show that Malta’s construction industry is the deadliest sector to work in, with countless other construction workers losing their lives every year. It is the industry with the most non-fatal and fatal accidents, with more than half of all work-related deaths take place in the industry.

Just last Wednesday 14th April, a construction worker died after falling seven storeys down a shaft in a construction site.

The sector has been under the microscope in recent years with deaths and building collapses becoming far too regular. The government has instituted reform. However, recent events, such as this video and recent images of the use of a dog-leash-like-harness on a construction site, raise serious questions over what is being done.

Will Malta ever reign in dangerous practices in the construction industry?