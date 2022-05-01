Watch: Cost-Cutting Exercise To Reduce Public Deficit Ongoing, Clyde Caruana Confirms 

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has confirmed that the government is analysing what costs it can cut in an effort to bring down the national deficit.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Caruana confirmed the government is committed to both keeping energy prices stable and bringing down the deficit.

“The last thing our economy affords is another shock to add to the many we already have, and the government is committed to ensure there is energy and price stability in fuels in the coming months and years,” Caruana said.

“We are fully committed to it and I know it is quite an onerous commitment but, as Finance Minister, I must ensure I do my utmost to ensure this while taking care of bringing down the deficit to ensure fiscal sustainability.”