WATCH: Courier Van Catches Fire On Ċirkewwa Road Leading To Gozo Ferry

A courier van has caught fire on Triq il-Marfa in Ċirkewwa causing considerable disruption to traffic in the area. 

Images and footage posted online show the van up in flames with smoke billowing out of the windows. 

A police spokesperson said the incident was reported at 3.10pm. 

 

@lovinmaltaofficialBe careful if you’re driving up to Malta’s northern tip 👀 Video by Miriana Magro 📹 #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #news #happeningnow #cirkewwa♬ original sound – Lovin Malta

Members of the Civil Protection Department and the police force are currently on site controlling the fire. 

Nobody appears to have been injured in the incident. 

Yannick joined Lovin Malta in March 2021 having started out in journalism in 2016. He is passionate about politics and the way our society is governed, and anything to do with numbers and graphs. He likes dogs more than he does people.

