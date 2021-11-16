WATCH: Courier Van Catches Fire On Ċirkewwa Road Leading To Gozo Ferry
A courier van has caught fire on Triq il-Marfa in Ċirkewwa causing considerable disruption to traffic in the area.
Images and footage posted online show the van up in flames with smoke billowing out of the windows.
A police spokesperson said the incident was reported at 3.10pm.
@lovinmaltaofficialBe careful if you’re driving up to Malta’s northern tip 👀 Video by Miriana Magro 📹 #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #news #happeningnow #cirkewwa♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Members of the Civil Protection Department and the police force are currently on site controlling the fire.
Nobody appears to have been injured in the incident.
Tag someone who needs to read this