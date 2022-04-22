Watch: ‘Create An OnlyFans Account’ – Karl Stagno Navarra Mocks PN Deputy Leader After Appeal For Facebook Likes
ONE TV host Karl Stagno Navarra has mockingly advised PN deputy leader David Agius to set up an account on OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform renowned for adult content.
On his show Pjazza last night, Stagno Navarra showed viewers clips of Agius urging more PN supporters to like Facebook posts uploaded by himself, Opposition leader Bernard Grech and other key PN politicians.
Agius’ argument was that while the PN “cannot be beaten by the PL in terms of ideas, concepts and getting our philosophies across”, its grassroots supporters need to be more active and engaged.
However, Stagno Navarra took issue with Agius’ statement that the PN is miles ahead of the PL in terms of policy ideas.
“What ideas and concepts is he talking about? Telling people to like his own Facebook posts and those of his leader? I tell my children to get off Facebook and go study… does he think he will win an election by telling the electorate to spend more time on Facebook?”
He then cheekily suggested a proposal to Agius to increase online engagement.
“The PN supporters who don’t press ‘like’ are fans, aren’t they? So he should create an OnlyFans account and he’ll have as many likes as he wants. Then come back in a week and tell me whether I was right. Maybe you can even earn some money for the PN that way.”
Agius made his rallying cry for more Facebook likes on a NetFM show this week after a PN supporter called in to criticise the party for being too soft on the government.
“I would like to analyse people who call up these programmes and who describe themselves as more Nationalist than the leader but who then aren’t even capable, or who don’t have the strength or moral fibre to like posts published by the leader, David Agius, Adrian Delia or whoever,” he said.
“We would like to see other people liking our posts too but are we liking them ourselves and showing that support?”
