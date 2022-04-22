Watch: ‘Create An OnlyFans Account’ – Karl Stagno Navarra Mocks PN Deputy Leader After Appeal For Facebook Likes 

ONE TV host Karl Stagno Navarra has mockingly advised PN deputy leader David Agius to set up an account on OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform renowned for adult content.

On his show Pjazza last night, Stagno Navarra showed viewers clips of Agius urging more PN supporters to like Facebook posts uploaded by himself, Opposition leader Bernard Grech and other key PN politicians.

Agius’ argument was that while the PN “cannot be beaten by the PL in terms of ideas, concepts and getting our philosophies across”, its grassroots supporters need to be more active and engaged.

However, Stagno Navarra took issue with Agius’ statement that the PN is miles ahead of the PL in terms of policy ideas.

“What ideas and concepts is he talking about? Telling people to like his own Facebook posts and those of his leader? I tell my children to get off Facebook and go study… does he think he will win an election by telling the electorate to spend more time on Facebook?”