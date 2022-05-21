Watch: Crowd Scrambles To Save Sinking Boat In Marsaskala

New footage shows a boat sinking in Marsaskala as a number of people attempt to stop it from submerging completely.

The incident, which happened at around 9pm last night in the southern Maltese seaside town, shows the boat already taking on a large amount of water.

One witness on the scene told Lovin Malta that he was in the area when he noticed a commotion.

“There were several people trying to help with a pump, trying to get the water out. By 11pm, the boat was still there, but most of the people gathered had left and the boat was tied with several ropes but it was already halfway underwater,” they told Lovin Malta.