Watch: Crowd Scrambles To Save Sinking Boat In Marsaskala

New footage shows a boat sinking in Marsaskala as a number of people attempt to stop it from submerging completely.

The incident, which happened at around 9pm last night in the southern Maltese seaside town, shows the boat already taking on a large amount of water.

One witness on the scene told Lovin Malta that he was in the area when he noticed a commotion.

“There were several people trying to help with a pump, trying to get the water out. By 11pm, the boat was still there, but most of the people gathered had left and the boat was tied with several ropes but it was already halfway underwater,” they told Lovin Malta.

 

No police reports were filed over this incident, and it seems foul play is not being suspected as of yet.

There are no indications that anyone was injured in the incident.

Johnathan is an award-winning Maltese journalist interested in social justice, politics, minority issues, music and food. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

