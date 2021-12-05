WATCH: Curious Octopus Plays With Veteran Diver In Wied Iż-Żurrieq

Hidden away in the waters surrounding Malta and Gozo, intelligent and beautiful creatures who just want to play around sometimes are just waiting for the right man to appear.

Local environmentalist and prolific diver Raniero Borg is just that man, and in a new video the veteran diver shows just how close one can get to wild octopus.

“A very curious octopus, as they always are,” Borg said as he shared a video of an octopus playing around his outstretched palm.

“All I did it stretch my hand out and it immediately was curious to see what it was. It just swam up towards me and didn’t want to let go.”

“Lovely experience.”