Watch: Cyclists Confront Man Pretending To Be Owner Of Dingli Medieval Village

A group of cyclists out on their Sunday ride took it upon themselves to confront the notorious Noel Ciantar, a man that has been pretending to be the owner of a medieval settlement in Simblija. This is not the first time that this has happened, as the Ramblers Association had a similar confrontation with the same man around six years ago, with the site then being declared as public land later on in 2018. “Yesterday I went on a bike ride to Is-Simblija, an old medieval village in Dingli. My father had gone last week and was aggressively stopped by a man (Ciantar) who claims it as his. Being ignorant and not knowing otherwise he turned back,” the cyclist told Lovin Malta.

After just a little bit of research into the classification of the site, they realised that the medieval settlement of Simblija is registered for public access, as it was restored so back in 2018. Apart from that, back in 2006 the EU funded around €50,000 to have the area restored. Upon finding out the real story behind the site, the cyclists returned back on Sunday and confronted the man with articles that confirm the public nature of the area, from years back. “We went to confront him yesterday and stuck articles from 2018 stating that this is public land,” the cyclist said. Lovin Malta received videos of the confrontation as well as photos of the site and how it has been tarnished by Ciantar, with a barrage of wooden boxes being stored within the site.

Apart from harassing people that attempt to visit the area, Ciantar has also been keeping his junk within the Grade 2 protected medieval settlement. Photos sent to Lovin Malta show the disgraceful mess within the settlements. “He has kept all his rubbish in those old hamlets with all his shit accumulating over the years, treating this piece of history dating back at least 400 years as his personal junkyard,” the cyclist said. Ciantar has been chasing away and threatening people for years now, with recounts of him threatening tourists and visitors even dating back to 2008. Even though the Government granted access to the public for the area, Ciantar still turns away people who do not know otherwise. Lovin Malta will now be reaching out to the relevant authorities to make sure that the situation is rectified and the public land is rightly returned to the public, without unnecessary threats or harassment. Photos and videos by Isaac Muscat Have you ever encountered something similar?