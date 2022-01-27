WATCH: ‘Dad Told Me To Dress Up Nice, Took Me To Gżira And Pimped Me Out When I Was 13-Years-Old’

A young Maltese woman has recounted the path that led her down the road to prostitution, with central figures like her own father playing a key role in her life turning upside down.

Speaking on TV show Topik, the woman, who was kept anonymous to hide her identity, recounted how she began taking drugs at the age of 11 – before her drug-abusing father approached her one day and took her to Gżira when she was 13, changing her life forever.

As a result, she no longer has faith in men, and has been left shaken and abused by the horrific personal ordeal.

“One day he told me, ‘get dressed, dress in something nice, and I’ll show you where I’ll take you’, and I would do what my father asked me to do,” she said, recounting back to that fateful day.

“We went to Gżira… I didn’t know where we were going, but when we got there, I saw the women, plus I had heard some things before… but when you actually go there, your head starts spinning with what you are seeing.”

Soon enough, at the age of 13, she found herself sexually pleasing clients with her father’s blessing.

“When I started that line of work, I had no experiences with men at all. At first, it was shameful for me… I remember, before I developed a drug problem, whenever a guy tried to flirt with me, I’d just drop my eyes to the floor.”

“It was always hard, but it was really hard at the beginning – I didn’t know how to perform, how to act… I didn’t know anything. But then, with time, well, whether you like it or not, you learn.”

“When I started, if I wasn’t high on drugs I wouldn’t perform, I wouldn’t prostitute myself, because I didn’t do anything straight and sober.”

“Either way though, no matter what drugs I took, I would still cry by myself after it was all done.”