WATCH: Daniel Holmes Is A Victim Of ‘Pathetic Politicisation’ Of Drug Legislation

Popular lawyer and PN candidate Joe Giglio has opened up about Malta’s questionable drug laws, saying that a “vast plurality” of people have gone through Malta’ justice system because they use cannabis.

“The situation Daniel Holmes found himself in is a result of the PN and the PL politicising drug legislation,” Giglio said during a live interview on Lovin Daily.

“Both political parties should be ashamed that Daniel Holmes and, like him, a vast plurality, had to pass through these difficult moments because both the Nationalist Party and the Labour Party decided to politicise and make a political issue out of drug legislation,” he said.

Holmes had famously spent over eight years in prison after being found with a number of cannabis saplings in his Gozo flat in 2006. Like Holmes, scores of people have had to face long imprisonments or large fines for their cannabis use.

Without naming names, Giglio referred to a scenario when a well-connected cocaine smuggler had been given a presidential pardon by the PN, which the Opposition quickly weaponised against the government. After that, it became important for parties to be seen as hard on drugs.

“Pathetically, both political parties opted to politicise drug legislation. That’s why we’re in the mess that we are in.”