WATCH: Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Niece Gives Powerful Graduation Speech About Standing Up To Be Counted

“Protests took precedence over lectures because we knew that unless we fight against institutional capture and the collapse of rule of law, everything we learn in formal education would be useless.”

“The student body joined thousands of other citizens in the streets to demand accountability form our leaders, a country free of corruption and a state that protects journalists, rather than one which enables an environment in which they get assassinated,” she said.

Addressing fellow graduates and their relatives, Megan harked back to the 2019 street protests which followed the revelation of alleged political links to her aunt’s assassination.

Megan Mallia, niece of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has delivered a strong and emotional university graduation speech about the importance of youth activism.

“Education of the heart and soul is the most important of all, which is why those weeks standing shoulder to shoulder with friends and acquaintances, screaming for truth and justice, were some of the most memorable of my university days and I believe many can say the same.”

Fighting back tears, Megan said her aunt’s willingness to shake the boat and go against the flow should be an example to students and recent graduates.

“Never be afraid to go against the flow. A woman did exactly that, refused to follow the crowd, and inspired me to read for a degree in communication studies. I’m beyond proud to have her as one of my maternal aunts.”

She urged students to engage in civilised debates and to “put morals before money and goodness before greed”.

“Part of student life is about fun and partying, and that’s good, but we really can’t dance in oblivion as Rome burns,” she said.

“We’re finally beginning to break the mould and seeing activism for what it is – a lifestyle and value system, about our choices, actions and words. University life should feed our souls and open our minds, teach us to listen and give us the strength to stand up and speak out.”

