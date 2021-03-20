WATCH: ‘Daphne Was Right,’ Woman Shouts Out As Prison Van Enters Kordin 

“Daphne was right! I so wish you spend the rest of your lives inside there,” she said as the gates opened, a reference to assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

As a prison van was escorted into Kordin following today’s shocking court sitting, a woman could be heard screaming at them.

Eleven people, including former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna, Karl Cini and Manuel Castagna, and former Allied Newspapers managing director Vince Buhagiar, were prosecuted today on a range of charges.

The charges are related to two magisterial inquiries. One inquiry is related to allegations that Keith Schembri channelled over €650,000 to then-Allied Newspapers Managing Director Adrian Hillman between 2011 and 2015.

The other is related to suspected kickbacks amounting to €100,000 from the sale of citizenship between Schembri and Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna.

Both sets of suspicious transactions were first revealed in 2016 by Daphne Caruana Galizia.

All suspects pleaded not guilty but were denied bail by magistrate Charmaine Galea.

