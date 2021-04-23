WATCH: Daredevils Filmed Hanging Off Jerma Palace Hotel In Unsettling Video

Footage of a number of apparent daredevils filming dangerous stunts at an abandoned hotel site in Marsaskala has emerged online.

“We’ll soon be hearing about another tragedy!” one man said as he uploaded a video he took near the site.

In the video, three people can be seen on the roof of the building, before one of them hangs off the edge, storeys above the ground. Another person can be seen to be filming the man hanging off, before he’s pulled up and the trio review the footage.