WATCH: David Thake Resigns From Parliament: ‘I Want To Be The Change’

“I hope that my decision makes people stop and think about what standards to expect from their MPs,” Thake said.

In a video, Thake insisted he was only guilty of making a “stupid” administrative mistake but that he wants to send out a message that his and the PN’s standards are higher than those of the Labour Party.

David Thake has announced he is stepping down as an MP following revelations that one of his companies hadn’t filed its accounts for ten years.

“I hope it helps you to stop and think about the loyalty you might feel you’re giving the PL and about the difference in standards between the government and the opposition.”

“I hope you ask yourselves what you want for this country and whether you want people in charge who view the country as their own personal playground and piggy bank. If that’s what you want, that’s what five more years of PL will give you.”

“I want to be the change that I want to see in the country. Even if in a very small way, I want to be a catalyst of change, so we can move on from this political system of clientelism, dirt, abuse and corruption.”

Thake’s resignation frees up a PN seat on the twelfth district. Since Thake himself had been elected via a casual election on the 12th district, the PN co-opted St Paul’s Bay councillor Graziella Galea in his stead.

Galea had contested the 2020 casual election, only narrowly losing out to Thake.

Do you agree with David Thake’s decision?