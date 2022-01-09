WATCH: David Thake Resigns From Shadow Cabinet, Maintains ‘I Am Not A Tax Evader’

PN MP David Thake has announced he has resigned from Shadow Cabinet and suspended himself from the PN parliamentary group pending an investigation by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler, which Thake himself asked for.

In a video addresss, Thake, who has been battling accusations that a company he owns hasn’t published its accounts for a decade and owes up to over half a million euro in unpaid VAT, said that the amounts owed to the VAT dept were COVID-19-scheme deferred and accumulated during these two years.

“After hearing Robert Abela’s speech today, I felt like I needed to speak clearly and directly so that everyone knows what is true, and what is not true,” he said.

“When I recognise that the accounts of this company were published late, we never evaded any taxes. I’m not trying to hide any yachts or building, like others are,” he said in a dig.

“I am not a tax evader, and neither are companies who made use of these schemes.”

