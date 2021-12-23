WATCH: Denise Gafa Apologises After ‘Fake’ Mega Box Jump Challenge Video Goes Viral
Popular fitness influencer Denise Gafa has posted a video apologising after an edited video of her smashing a mega box challenge went viral, leading to some people calling it “fake” online.
Gafa’s video, which comes as part of a series of Mega Box Jump Challenge videos – which sees athletes jump vertically at least 75% of their body height – went viral online, showing the popular athlete completing the epic jump. Several Maltese athletes have uploaded videos of the impressive feat.
However, after racking up tens of thousands of views, people starting wondering if it had been edited – specifically, if the jump had been filmed in reverse.
“So, I guess it’s my time to clarify,” Gafa, who was voted as Best Fitness at the recent Lovin Malta SMAs, said in a video posted today. “First of all, I’d like to apologise to everyone who took it so seriously and who was actually insulted by it, it was not my intention to hurt people.”
“I’d like to admit that, yes it was fake, but also it was planned, it was a planned video.”
Bulletproof Culture shared a behind the scenes video of Gafa and the team filming repeated takes to get the perfect shot.
Though Gafa was just one of a number of Maltese athletes to post videos of themselves doing the challenge, only Gafa’s was edited, which some people took offence at.
“The wonders of reverse videos,” said one person online.
“Anyone who believed this doesn’t understand human physics lmao,” said another.
Realising how some people were taking her video the wrong way, Gafa wanted to clarify the situation, apologising for any offence before ending with a clear message.
“Guys, be aware and don’t trust everything that you see,” she said.
“And one last thing – please be kind, I’ve had some really bad comments because of that video… I don’t know how people were insulted by it, it was just a silly box jump.”
Lovin Malta took its own stab at the Mega Jump Box Challenge – check it out below – and yes, this one’s very real:
@lovinmaltaofficialHow did we do @bulletproofculture & @Denise Kim Gafa? 🤭 We promise this is real 😂 #fyp #fypmalta #lovinmalta #megaboxjumpchallenge #fitness #malta♬ original sound – brknbxyy
