WATCH: Denise Gafa Apologises After ‘Fake’ Mega Box Jump Challenge Video Goes Viral

Popular fitness influencer Denise Gafa has posted a video apologising after an edited video of her smashing a mega box challenge went viral, leading to some people calling it “fake” online.

Gafa’s video, which comes as part of a series of Mega Box Jump Challenge videos – which sees athletes jump vertically at least 75% of their body height – went viral online, showing the popular athlete completing the epic jump. Several Maltese athletes have uploaded videos of the impressive feat.

However, after racking up tens of thousands of views, people starting wondering if it had been edited – specifically, if the jump had been filmed in reverse.

“So, I guess it’s my time to clarify,” Gafa, who was voted as Best Fitness at the recent Lovin Malta SMAs, said in a video posted today. “First of all, I’d like to apologise to everyone who took it so seriously and who was actually insulted by it, it was not my intention to hurt people.”

“I’d like to admit that, yes it was fake, but also it was planned, it was a planned video.”