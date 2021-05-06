WATCH: Destiny Releases Emotional Tribute To Those That Perished From COVID-19

Malta’s Eurovision Song Contest 2021 representative Destiny has just dropped an emotional tribute to the people lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and the frontliners still battling the virus for over a year now.

Destiny reinterpreted Celine Dion’s major hit All By Myself in a poignant performance on the Manoel Theatre stage, with a beautiful video to match.

As she released the song, she took to social media to explain why she wanted to release this track ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest later this month.

“As I am packing my bags for my next big adventure in life, I am realising that this year has been a rollercoaster of emotions for all of us,” she said.

“With that in mind, this rendition of ‘All By Myself’ goes out to all frontliners who kept us safe and alive throughout this nerve-wrecking period and to all my fellow friends, the artists who were kept back from doing what they know best, performing,” she said.

She dedicated the song to her grandfather and urged people to remain safe until better days arrive

“This one is for all of you. Please also allow me to dedicate this song to my grandpa whom I miss so so much. There is light at the end of the tunnel and we will soon be together, on stage, performing in front of thousands of people. Till that day comes, let’s stay safe,” she said.