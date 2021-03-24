WATCH: Activists-Infrastructre Malta Dingli Standoff Continues After Workers Reappear Following Council’s Approval Of Roads Project

A tense standoff between activists and Infrastructure Malta employees erupted this morning after workers descended in Dingli too complete a road-connecting project that was confirmed by the local council yesterday evening.

A handful of activists have been camping in the area, evening tying the entrance gate with barbed wire and logs to protect the area. However, IM workers returned today at 7am, trying to gain access to the site through a separate road.

The plans involve connecting three Dingli roads, Sqaq il-Museum, Daħla tas-Sienja and Triq San Gwann Bosco. Protestors argue that the government agency does not have permission for the project and warned that it threatens arable land, old carob trees and a medieval church in the area.

However, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and IM have rubbished their concerns.

“We’ve already said before that we have all the permits needed, but I suppose it’s more clickbaity if they say otherwise,” Borg told Lovin Malta.

The project seems to have gotten the blessing from Dingli’s local council, with Borg sharing a video of an urgent meeting called to confirm their support of the project.

“This road plan was made at the request of residents on Sqaq il-Mużew and Sqaq Daħlet is-Sienja. Moviment Graffitti appealed it and we stopped. Then, there was a decision by the Environmental and Resources Authority and we resumed. Then, Graffitti appealed again.”

“Now the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal ruled that this needs to happen. Do we believe in the rule of law or not?” the minister explained.