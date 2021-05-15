WATCH: Does Malta Think Abortion Should Be Decriminalised? We Went To Valletta To Find Out
Is Malta ready to decriminalise abortion and stop sending women to jail for it? Lovin Malta took to the busy streets of Valletta to ask the public what they really think.
People of all ages and walks of life were asked their opinion after MP Marlene Farrugia put forward a private member’s bill proposing that abortion be decriminalised in Malta. Currently, a person could face up to three years in jail over the act.
From hard passes to passionate support, here’s what the island thinks about decriminalising abortion.
Malta is one of the last countries on the planet with a blanket ban on abortion.
Currently, abortion is a criminal offence and people who either receive, procure, or conduct the medical procedure are subject to jail time. A person could be sentenced from 18 months to three years in prison.
