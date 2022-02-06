Watch: Dom Mintoff Shares A Drink With North Korea’s Kim Il-sung In 1975

Vintage footage from the 1970s shows former Maltese Prime Minister Dom Mintoff meeting with the leader of the Hermit Kingdom.

It’s no secret that Mintoff had close ties to North Korea, with the infamous singing scene showing a number of women singing in Maltese as Mintoff smiles in the audience already an icon of Maltese videos.

But footage of Mintoff and North Korea founder Kim Il-sung chatting together before sharing a cheers and clinking their glasses together shows just how chummy the two were.

It wasn’t only Il-sung that Mintoff was close to – Il-sung’s son, Kim Jong Il, studied English in Malta, with Mintoff believed to have even had a villa made for him between Baħrija and Fomm ir-Riħ.