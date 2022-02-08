Watch: Donkeys – Sometimes Feeling Peckish – Keep Appearing In The Streets Around Kalkara
Don’t look now, but donkeys are abounding in the quiet seaside town of Kalkara.
In a number of videos submitted to Lovin Malta, a number of donkeys were filmed wandering about the town, sometimes chewing on some grass, other times rolling around the street.
Passersby as well as people driving through the town couldn’t help but film the donkeys, half confused as to whether they were lost, lived nearby or were just on their own little adventure.
In one video, one donkey decides the road is his personal playground and proceeds to playfully roll around on it; off to the donkey’s side is another donkey, chilling among some shrubs.
@lovinmaltaofficial Spotted in Kalkara yesterday 👀🤭😅 Filmed by Christian H 📹 #fyp #fypmalta #lovinmalta #malta #spotted #donkeys #kalkara ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
In another video, a donkey casually searches for and chews on some greenery growing on the side of the road; once again, just to the side of the former donkey is another donkey, this time just chilling in the middle of the road.
@lovinmaltaofficial Another week, another donkey spotting 👀 #fyp #fypmalta #lovinmalta #malta #donkeys #kalkara #spottedinmalta ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
It’s not just donkeys who are appearing in these streets more and more often – just check out this raft of ducks crossing the road in Żejtun.
@lovinmaltaofficial Don’t mind us, just passing through 🤭😅 Filmed by Darryl Grech 📹 #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #spottedinmalta #road #ducks ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Have you ever seen any unexpected animals in the streets of Malta before?