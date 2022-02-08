Watch: Donkeys – Sometimes Feeling Peckish – Keep Appearing In The Streets Around Kalkara

Don’t look now, but donkeys are abounding in the quiet seaside town of Kalkara.

In a number of videos submitted to Lovin Malta, a number of donkeys were filmed wandering about the town, sometimes chewing on some grass, other times rolling around the street.

Passersby as well as people driving through the town couldn’t help but film the donkeys, half confused as to whether they were lost, lived nearby or were just on their own little adventure.

In one video, one donkey decides the road is his personal playground and proceeds to playfully roll around on it; off to the donkey’s side is another donkey, chilling among some shrubs.