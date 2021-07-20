WATCH: Drainage Leak In Mosta Caused By Works On Old Broken Pipes Will Be Addressed Over Next Few Days

Residents reached out to Lovin Malta showing the state of the road, with one detailing how insects and a stench of sewage dominated the area.

A drainage leak plaguing residents in Mosta following road works and the replacement of old pipes in a poor state will be addressed over the next few days.

Infrastructure Malta told the newsroom that works will be done today and tomorrow to contain the leak.

It explained that it is working to replace all the underground networks in the locality and also add a stormwater network. The project will also construct pipes for Internet cables and other services like telecommunications and power supply cables.

Referring to a parliamentary question on the issue, a spokesperson said the existing sewer is so old that workers are continuously finding broken sections when digging through the road. Some pipes simply fail because they are so brittle.

Wherever broken pipes are found, immediate action is being taken to temporarily repair the old ones until the new pipes are completed so that the sewage does not leak out.

Infrastructure Malta is working continuously with the Water Services Corporation to carry out the repairs.