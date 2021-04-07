WATCH: Driver Rams Car In Shocking Footage Of Gżira Fight

The police are investigating footage showing a fight in which an unknown individual drives straight into another car that is doing the rounds on social media.

Contacted about the incident, a spokesperson for the police confirmed that the incident took place on the 1st April at 7:30pm.

The spokesperson said that that night, a group of individuals had gone to the Sliema police station to report that they had been slightly injured in an argument in Imrabat Street, Sliema.

The fight continued in Gianni Bencini Street in Gżira on the corner with Saint Albert Street, right next to the temporary health centre set up in the area.

The police said that all those involved had been identified with charges expected to be issued.

The clip, taken by a resident of the street, shows a number of individuals in the street causing a significant amount of commotion. A car can be seen reversing, before ramming a car blocking the road.

It isn’t clear when the incident took place, or what the argument was about.

What do you make of this?