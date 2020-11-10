WATCH: Driver Rams Into Cyclist In Argument After Msida Crash

The fight took place on Monday evening at 6pm on Triq Marina in Msida, after the cyclist allegedly crashed into the white Toyota, shattering the glass on the car’s rear window with the impact of his helmet.

A dramatic brawl caught on video ended with a driver ramming into a cyclist before making a fast getaway in Msida.

An argument over who will pay for the car’s damage escalated into a physical showdown, with the Toyota driver throwing punches at the neon-green-clad cyclist.

A bus passenger also seems to encourage the fight saying “of course he’ll pay for the damage!”

It reached fever pitch after the driver storms back into his car and swerved to hit the cyclist before driving off. His number plate was left on the road.

Police say both have filed reports in Msida station. Investigations are underway.

What do you think about this argument? Comment below