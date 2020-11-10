د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Driver Rams Into Cyclist In Argument After Msida Crash

By

0

A dramatic brawl caught on video ended with a driver ramming into a cyclist before making a fast getaway in Msida.

The fight took place on Monday evening at 6pm on Triq Marina in Msida, after the cyclist allegedly crashed into the white Toyota, shattering the glass on the car’s rear window with the impact of his helmet.

An argument over who will pay for the car’s damage escalated into a physical showdown, with the Toyota driver throwing punches at the neon-green-clad cyclist.

A bus passenger also seems to encourage the fight saying “of course he’ll pay for the damage!”

It reached fever pitch after the driver storms back into his car and swerved to hit the cyclist before driving off. His number plate was left on the road.

Police say both have filed reports in Msida station. Investigations are underway.

What do you think about this argument? Comment below 

READ NEXT: Maltese Students Up In Arms As December Resits Excluded From University Admission

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK