WATCH: Early Morning Traffic Congestion Snaking Across Malta Filmed From Marsa’s A3 Towers
A video filmed from the heights of Marsa’s A3 Towers shows what traffic congestion across the island looks like over a morning cup of coffee.
In footage posted online by Stefan Jovanovic, vehicles can be seen moving slowly through Marsa and the town’s adjacent localities, with traffic from the south heading north as the day begins.
The cloudy backdrop over Malta amid severe weather warnings adds a final touch of dreariness to the whole scene.
@lovinmaltaofficialA good, calm morning to everyone except those stuck in today’s traffic 👀🤭 Video by @Stefan Jovanovic 📹 #fyp #fypmalta #lovinmalta #malta #traffic♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Though traffic could be seen as far as the eye could see, it was moving at a relatively steady pace in parts, so it wasn’t all bad.
Recently, Malta was named one of the top countries in the world for commuting, placing in 7th place in a UK-based price consumption survey.
