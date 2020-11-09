WATCH: Eileen Montesin Finally Explains Who The Doris From Her Iconic ‘Ara Doris’ Is

One of Malta’s most recognisable faces has finally revealed the backstory for possibly the most important publicly-delivered shout-out in Malta, ever. When Eileen Montesin hosted the opening of Malta’s carnival back in 2006, she was making small talk about the weather before suddenly pointing at someone in the crowd and shouting “ara Doris, hello!”

But who was this Doris, and why did she get such a critical call in front of everyone? In a new English-speaking interview with MT Lifestyle, Montesin finally reveals who Doris is.

“Doris is from Għaxaq,” Montesin explains. “Doris is a mother of three children who today are grown ups, but I’ve known her for many years, and she always abided by what her children did and decided, whatever it was.” “She simply adored her children, and I always said if I had to be a mum, I would be like her.”