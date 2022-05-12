Watch: Emma Muscat Performs ‘I Am What I Am’ In Front Of Millions During Eurovision Semi-Finals

Malta’s Eurovision Song Contest 2022 hope has just performed her track in front of a global audience.

Emma Muscat and her troupe of backing dancers owned the stage as they performed the track ‘I Am What I Am’. Emma performed in 6th place during the semi-finals in Turin, Italy tonight – and now, voting is open to see if she’ll make it to the finals this Saturday.

If you are living abroad and want to vote for Emma, you can do so using the number below:

Tag someone who needs to see this!