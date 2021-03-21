WATCH: Emma Muscat Returns With Powerful Rendition Of ‘L-Aħħar Bidwi F’Wied Il-Għasel’

Maltese pop starlet Emma Muscat made a guest appearance during Muzika Muzika, performing an unexpected version of the Maltese song ‘L-Aħħar Bidwi F’Wied il-Għasel’.

The iconic track is considered to be one of the quintessential Maltese songs out there, representing everything that is beloved about the island.

While some were surprised that Muscat was singing such a “traditional” Maltese – Muscat is based in Italy and often sings in Italian – others praised her grasp of the track.

Around 90,000 people tuned in to see the show, which has returned after an eight year hiatus, and was broadcast on TVM over three days, with over 20 different acts performing original tracks.

Check out Muscat’s rendition of L-Aħħar Bidwi F’Wied il-Għasel below: