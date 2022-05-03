Watch: Emma Muscat Shines In First Dress Rehearsal For Eurovision In Turin

Malta’s Eurovision 2022 starlet Emma Muscat has revealed her outfit for the music competition during her first dress rehearsal in Turin, Italy.

Wearing an eye-catching, silver and sheer reflective dress with a slicked back hairstyle, Emma Muscat took to the big stage flanked by her four dancers.

Her impressive voice shined strongly during the rehearsal, as well as later during press conferences when she sang parts of her song acapella.

This is the first time the public is getting a glimpse of what is set to be her final choreography ahead of the competition on 10th May.