WATCH: Epic Marriage Proposal Or Bush Fire Starter? Fiance’s Għajn Tuffieħa Stunt Turns Heads
A man’s over-the-top marriage proposal featuring flares and massive signs has been called out for putting a protected environmental area majorly at risk.
In footage of the proposal, the man can be seen waving flares up and down in front of a sign saying: “Will you marry me?” along the Riviera Martinique in Mellieħa.
Footage of the proposal – which was shared with the caption “boyfriend of the year” – was both praised for its originality and called out for its flagrant breaking of local policies.
“Literally love it,” said one person.
“What a great way to start the first bush fire of the season,” said another.
Prominent environmental activist Cami Appelgren took to social media to call out the stunt.
“No, not boyfriend of the year. Idiot of the year,” she said.
“This is a tree protected area and that is a fire hazard and an offence of Site Regulations,” she continued. “And to the people at the beach – why didn’t you call the police?”
Appelgren said she had filed a report over the stunt, noting that it looks like a small fire was even started due to the proposal.
