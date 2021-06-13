WATCH: Epic Marriage Proposal Or Bush Fire Starter? Fiance’s Għajn Tuffieħa Stunt Turns Heads

A man’s over-the-top marriage proposal featuring flares and massive signs has been called out for putting a protected environmental area majorly at risk.

In footage of the proposal, the man can be seen waving flares up and down in front of a sign saying: “Will you marry me?” along the Riviera Martinique in Mellieħa.

Footage of the proposal – which was shared with the caption “boyfriend of the year” – was both praised for its originality and called out for its flagrant breaking of local policies.

“Literally love it,” said one person.

“What a great way to start the first bush fire of the season,” said another.