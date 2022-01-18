WATCH: European Parliament Gives Standing Ovation To New President Roberta Metsola
All of Europe’s politically-inclined viewers watched with bated breath as the votes were announced in the election for Europen Parliament President – but the Maltese woman at the centre of it emanated calm professionalism.
Then, the numbers were announced, and Roberta Metsola was officially the new President of the European Parliament.
Looking down at her desk, Metsola’s eyes open as the news sets in – before the entire Parliament stands up and gives their new leader a standing ovation.
EPP leader Manfred Weber is the first to embrace Metsola, giving her a bouquet of flowers before hugging her as her colleagues congratulate the Maltese mother of four.
View this post on Instagram
Metsola beat out three other candidates in the first round of voting, getting the required 50%+1 majority from all MEPs. Metsola had the support of three of the biggest EU political parties, the EPP, the S&D, and Renew.
She won 458 votes of 616 eligible votes in parliament, winning on the first round of voting.
Metsola has made history today, by not only becoming the youngest ever European Parliament President but by occupying the most important role any Maltese person has had on the international stage.
She will occupy the role for at least another two and a half years.
Share this article to show your support for Roberta Metsola