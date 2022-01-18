WATCH: European Parliament Gives Standing Ovation To New President Roberta Metsola

All of Europe’s politically-inclined viewers watched with bated breath as the votes were announced in the election for Europen Parliament President – but the Maltese woman at the centre of it emanated calm professionalism.

Then, the numbers were announced, and Roberta Metsola was officially the new President of the European Parliament.

Looking down at her desk, Metsola’s eyes open as the news sets in – before the entire Parliament stands up and gives their new leader a standing ovation.

EPP leader Manfred Weber is the first to embrace Metsola, giving her a bouquet of flowers before hugging her as her colleagues congratulate the Maltese mother of four.