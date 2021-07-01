WATCH: Exhausted But Triumphant, Neil Agius Sends First Message After Smashing Swimming World Record

After swimming over 125km non-stop over 52 hours in the Mediterranean, Agius, looking exhausted but triumphant, took to social media to thank everyone who supported his historic journey.

Hear from the man himself: A brief update the morning after a 52 hour swim. This legend is awake, even if a bit achy….

“Yesterday was the end of a cycle, of hard work and sacrifices… but we aced it,” Agius says with the picturesque Maltese sea right behind him. Saying he managed to get an eight to 10 hour sleep – possibly one of the most well-deserved sleeps in Maltese history – he explained how the salt from the sea did a number on his throat and nose, which he described as “painful”.

However, it wasn’t dampening his signature positive spirit, with the man saying he was “really feeling good this morning”.

Agius swam from the island of Linosa to Malta, battling adverse weather and rough swells as well as physical pain.

But when he swam into Gozo’s Ramla Bay late last night, it was all worth it, as crowds cheered him on, many with a sense of pride and accomplishment, seeing a Maltese person take on such a challenge – and beat it.