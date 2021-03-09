WATCH: ‘Eyesore’ Oil Rig Towed Out Of Valletta After Four Years In Grand Harbour

An oil rig that has lay dormant in the Grand Harbour for four years has finally been removed in a towing operation this morning.

Crowds gathered in Valletta to see the rig, which has been laying in Palumbo Shipyard for maintenance works for four years, be towed out of Maltese waters. Residents had previously called it out for ruining the area’s beauty.

Palumbo Malta Shipyard issued a statement saying the rig was being sent to Croatia for maintenance works.

“The rig, which was powered through onshore electricity and berthed following clearance from the authorities, had come to Malta four years ago after the shipyard beat off tough competition from international yards to bring the business to Malta,” they said.

“Today’s departure was successfully and professionally executed following excellent coordination between Palumbo Shipyard, Transport Malta, the pilots, tugs and the rig’s owners. We will continue to assist the owners in all their needs for any future works at the Croatian shipyard,” they continued.

Malta’s Grand Harbour has always been intimately linked to maritime business and shipbuilding, and structures of this nature feature on the skylines of every working port.

The spokesperson said the second jackup rig in the shipyard will be departing Malta in the coming weeks as agreed with the owners and the government.

Transport Minister Ian Borg celebrated the removal today; he had pledged to have it removed as part of an agreement with Palumbo to get rid off half-sunk vessels in Marsa Creek.

“Right now – just as I swore to you. The removal of the Atwood Beacon rig from the Grand Harbour after years of not being used,” he said alongside a video of the event.