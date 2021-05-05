WATCH: F.A.I.T.H.’s New Banger Proves The Maltese Girl Group Is Back And About To Take Off

One of Malta’s hottest girl groups have just released their first ever single, showcasing their vocal chops range from poppy goodness to rapped verses. F.A.I.T.H. – Five Are In The House teamed up with LEX for their new single, The Take Off. Mixing elements from from reggaeton to hip hop, the new single has already racked up over 70,000 views in just two days on YouTube alone – and it’s no surprise why. The group, which rose to fame after making it to the finals of X Factor Malta, is made up of five young and talented female singers – Chanelle, Ema, Demi, Maya and Megan – and gives the country renewed hope in seeing a powerful all-girl group make some serious waves nationally once more.

F.A.I.T.H.

The song was composed by the group and LEX, who also produced it. The girls’ vocals were produced, mixed and mastered by Howard Keith at Jagged House Studios. Speaking to Lovin Malta, producer LEX said F.A.I.T.H. “smashed it out of the park” on this track. “I wanted to do my best to kickstart F.A.I.T.H.’s musical catalogue and explore the pop playground – something I absolutely love producing as it turns out. I remember telling the girls, ‘everyone is going to expect a classic girl pop track from you’, so I wanted them to take me from Taylor Swift to Travis Scott in one song,” he said. “They were definitely up for it and smashed it out of the park. It was heaps and heaps of fun and taught me a lot on pushing vocal artists and songwriters to the maximum.” The group took to social media when the single dropped saying they hoped the public loved the track as much as they loved writing it.

Though it was only released 48 hours ago, people have already been posting their reviews and reactions to the track – check one out below.

The track is now available to buy or stream from digital stores such as Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and many more.

