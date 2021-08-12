WATCH: F Living’s Karl Bonaci Gives Shoutout To Viewers After Achieving Afternoon Viewing Popularity

Karl Bonaci, the man behind F Living and host of a variety of shows, took to Facebook to announce his F Living Show is the most-watched channel and show during the afternoon, thanking viewers for making it happen.

“My dream since the beginning was to have a show that would be of service to the public,” Bonaci said in a shoutout to his loyal viewers.

“I am not the kind of person who boasts, but this is something I’ve believed in for years, and I will continue to believe in, because when you feel like you are on the right track, you say: ‘yes, we will arrive one day’.”

The Broadcasting Authority Audience Survey for 2021 revealed the independent channel hosting the F Living Show headed by Bonaci is very popular during the afternoon in comparison to other Maltese channels.

It even regularly beat other more mainstream Maltese shows on channels like One and NET.