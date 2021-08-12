WATCH: F Living’s Karl Bonaci Gives Shoutout To Viewers After Achieving Afternoon Viewing Popularity
Karl Bonaci, the man behind F Living and host of a variety of shows, took to Facebook to announce his F Living Show is the most-watched channel and show during the afternoon, thanking viewers for making it happen.
“My dream since the beginning was to have a show that would be of service to the public,” Bonaci said in a shoutout to his loyal viewers.
“I am not the kind of person who boasts, but this is something I’ve believed in for years, and I will continue to believe in, because when you feel like you are on the right track, you say: ‘yes, we will arrive one day’.”
The Broadcasting Authority Audience Survey for 2021 revealed the independent channel hosting the F Living Show headed by Bonaci is very popular during the afternoon in comparison to other Maltese channels.
It even regularly beat other more mainstream Maltese shows on channels like One and NET.
In a heartfelt video posted to Facebook, Bonaci, who works closely with his wife Romina on productions, explains the hardships he’s faced running the independent channel.
Acknowledging how hard it can be for advertisers to invest in private, independent programmes, Bonaci continued by pledging his support towards local businesses and promised his viewers that he will continue to work hard to deliver the best service possible.
He even vowed to remain impartial and to keep on receiving guests from both political parties onto his show.
Bonaci had his first program together with his wife back in 1989, making him a veteran of Maltese broadcasting.
He opened up about the criticism and the backlash he’s faced, being told that no one would watch his shows, since they were being aired during the afternoon.
“But I’m persuaded to believe that we do have viewers judging from all the messages we get… thank you for your continued support,” he said.
Bonaci goes on to say that he and his wife were amongst the pioneers which broadcasted during the afternoon.
He believes the F Living Show attained the popularity that it did because of the high-quality advice and services given by some of his notable guests who are respected in their fields.
Bonaci then goes on to say that during the pandemic, his show was amongst the few that continued to air live.
If you aren’t familiar with the F Living Channel, it hosts a variety of shows and guests from cooking shows to political discussions, with Bonaci himself often wearing several hats as he hosts a number of shows within different genres.
