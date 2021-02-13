WATCH: Farmers And Residents Protest Burmarrad Roundabout Project Threatening Agricultural Land

Farmers, activists and residents gathered this morning in Burmarrad to take a stand against a proposed roundabout and supermarket project that threatens the farms and livelihoods of those in the area.

“This isn’t the first time we are talking about roads and junctions that don’t have benefits to the public,” a Moviment Graffitti activist said at the protest. “Not only does it not benefit the public, but it’s taking away land from farms.”



The proposed roundabout would take up 22 tumoli of arable land in the area as well as destroy a 500-year-old reservoir used by farmers to sow their crops, particularly in the summer months.

It is being built in anticipation of the construction of a supermarket by construction magnates, the Bonnici Brothers, on outside development zone land.

In addition to activists, both farmers and residents made an appearance and spoke at the protest, explaining how the proposed project was unjustified as a speed mitigation measure and would destroy their heritage and way of life.

“We’ve never been in this situation before. Why aren’t they showing us respect?,” a resident said.

Moreover, farmers from other localities, including Dingli, Imrieħel and Luqa, who had been victims of similar land grabs, showed up to the protest in an act of solidarity.